The National Bank issued commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 3496 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 19505 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 80895 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 81340 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 50303 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 78329 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 78711 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 67551 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 44556 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38027 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
5.2m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 67105 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of EnergyJune 20, 08:27 AM • 62367 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 95692 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 61954 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 86900 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 80895 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 81340 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 45032 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 88476 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 97212 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 7150 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 18534 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 24884 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 28142 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73556 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

The National Bank issued commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The National Bank of Ukraine issued commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovy" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol" with a face value of 5 hryvnias. These coins honor the memory of artists who became victims of Stalinist repressions, reflecting their names and pseudonyms, and symbolizing unfulfilled dreams and a painful wound in the history of Ukraine.

The National Bank issued commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued two commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol". This was reported by the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

These coins launch a new thematic direction dedicated to the Executed Renaissance and its artists.

We honor the memory of the artists of the Executed Renaissance to bring back to modernity the knowledge about prominent Ukrainians. And these are not just names. This is the conscience of the Ukrainian intelligentsia, the heart of that era when the word was a weapon, and the idea, unfortunately, was a sentence

- said the Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi.

Commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol" have a denomination of 5 hryvnias.

Authors of the coins: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr and Serhiy Kharuky. Sculptors: Anatolii Demianenko, Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

The obverse of both coins is identical — it features the word "SLOVO". This is the nave of the building where writers lived in Kharkiv in the 1930s. The image of young artists who were destroyed during the Stalinist repressions reflects a sprout of winter wheat. And from the letter "O", blood seems to drip, reminding of "a painful wound in the history of Ukraine and the unfulfilled dreams of talented artists."

The reverse features portraits of the writers, their real names and pseudonyms: Mykola Fitilyov / Mykola Khvylovyi, Mykhailo Yalovy / Yulian Shpol. As well as the years of their lives — 1893 / 1933 and 1895 / 1937.

On the reverse of the coin "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi", a stylized portrait of Mykola Khvylovyi is depicted on a mirror background.

They can be purchased starting from June 20 in the NBU's online numismatic products store, as well as from distributor banks.

The NBU has issued a new commemorative coin dedicated to the National Guard 25.03.25, 18:14 • 38563 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCulture
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9