The National Bank issued commemorative coins dedicated to the artists of the Executed Renaissance

The National Bank of Ukraine has issued two commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol". This was reported by the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

These coins launch a new thematic direction dedicated to the Executed Renaissance and its artists.

We honor the memory of the artists of the Executed Renaissance to bring back to modernity the knowledge about prominent Ukrainians. And these are not just names. This is the conscience of the Ukrainian intelligentsia, the heart of that era when the word was a weapon, and the idea, unfortunately, was a sentence - said the Governor of the National Bank Andriy Pyshnyi.

Commemorative coins "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi" and "Executed Renaissance. Yulian Shpol" have a denomination of 5 hryvnias.

Authors of the coins: Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr and Serhiy Kharuky. Sculptors: Anatolii Demianenko, Volodymyr Atamanchuk.

The obverse of both coins is identical — it features the word "SLOVO". This is the nave of the building where writers lived in Kharkiv in the 1930s. The image of young artists who were destroyed during the Stalinist repressions reflects a sprout of winter wheat. And from the letter "O", blood seems to drip, reminding of "a painful wound in the history of Ukraine and the unfulfilled dreams of talented artists."

The reverse features portraits of the writers, their real names and pseudonyms: Mykola Fitilyov / Mykola Khvylovyi, Mykhailo Yalovy / Yulian Shpol. As well as the years of their lives — 1893 / 1933 and 1895 / 1937.

On the reverse of the coin "Executed Renaissance. Mykola Khvylovyi", a stylized portrait of Mykola Khvylovyi is depicted on a mirror background.

They can be purchased starting from June 20 in the NBU's online numismatic products store, as well as from distributor banks.

