$41.520.14
47.710.05
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 12341 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 20125 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 44966 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 78584 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118434 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 104626 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 121160 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 174426 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 126765 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227774 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 30596 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 36876 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 28301 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 25996 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 38330 views
Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 18207 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 19052 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 64570 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 118433 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 84384 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 23552 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 23597 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 53909 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 44851 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 90064 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Ukrainian concentrates in every tenth bottle of juice in the world - Koval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

According to the Minister of Agrarian Policy Koval, every tenth bottle of juice in the world is made from fruit concentrates produced in Ukraine by the TBF Group. The company processes 300,000 tons of raw materials per season.

Ukrainian concentrates in every tenth bottle of juice in the world - Koval

Every tenth bottle of juice in the world is made from fruit concentrates produced in Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval in Telegram, writes UNN.

Every 10th bottle of juice in the world is made from Ukrainian fruit concentrates. They are produced at TBF Group plants. I personally visited one of them, which is located in the Lviv region

- writes the minister.

As you know, TBF Group is a Ukrainian group of companies that has been specializing in processing fruits, vegetables and berries for over 20 years. 

The company's first plant was opened back in 2003, and today there are 5 of them throughout Ukraine. So TBF Group has become one of the largest producers of concentrated juices in Europe. 

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War 17.04.25, 08:54 • 133566 views

The total volume of raw material processing is about 300 thousand tons per season. The main markets for the products are not only retail food chains in Ukraine, but also the EU and the USA

- said Koval.

Most of the company's plants are built on the green field principle, which makes it possible to use advanced production technologies and ensure a high level of energy efficiency. Also, all plants of the group have a closed production cycle, which reduces the level of waste to 0%. 

Despite the war, the owners did not give up, but on the contrary, scaled up in a new direction. They opened a bioethanol plant - Westnol. The first line was launched at the end of 2024. The production volume is 4,500 m3 of bioethanol per month. The plan is to increase this figure fourfold per year. The main raw material is corn grain, the processing volume of which is 11,500 tons per month

- shares the minister.

In addition, the company produces by-products such as dry stillage (DDGS), corn oil and plans to launch the production of liquefied CO2.

MHP has started the spring sowing campaign of 2025: more than 70% of the main areas will be allocated for corn, sunflower and soybeans15.04.25, 14:43 • 6464 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyAgronomy news
Vitaliy Koval
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$68.51
Bitcoin
$94,288.30
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.47
Золото
$3,333.01
Ethereum
$1,791.33