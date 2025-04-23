Ukrainian concentrates in every tenth bottle of juice in the world - Koval

Every tenth bottle of juice in the world is made from fruit concentrates produced in Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval in Telegram, writes UNN.

As you know, TBF Group is a Ukrainian group of companies that has been specializing in processing fruits, vegetables and berries for over 20 years.

The company's first plant was opened back in 2003, and today there are 5 of them throughout Ukraine. So TBF Group has become one of the largest producers of concentrated juices in Europe.

The total volume of raw material processing is about 300 thousand tons per season. The main markets for the products are not only retail food chains in Ukraine, but also the EU and the USA - said Koval.

Most of the company's plants are built on the green field principle, which makes it possible to use advanced production technologies and ensure a high level of energy efficiency. Also, all plants of the group have a closed production cycle, which reduces the level of waste to 0%.

Despite the war, the owners did not give up, but on the contrary, scaled up in a new direction. They opened a bioethanol plant - Westnol. The first line was launched at the end of 2024. The production volume is 4,500 m3 of bioethanol per month. The plan is to increase this figure fourfold per year. The main raw material is corn grain, the processing volume of which is 11,500 tons per month - shares the minister.

In addition, the company produces by-products such as dry stillage (DDGS), corn oil and plans to launch the production of liquefied CO2.

