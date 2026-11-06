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“Ukrainian Classic 2.0” — “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” will meet in the UPL on Sunday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 354 views

On November 8, Shakhtar will host Dynamo in the 12th round of the UPL at Arena Lviv. Bookmakers consider the home side the favorite.

“Ukrainian Classic 2.0” — “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” will meet in the UPL on Sunday

On Sunday, November 8, league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk will host third-placed Dynamo Kyiv at Arena Lviv as part of Matchday 12 of the Ukrainian Premier League. UNN recounts the history of their clashes, what is known ahead of the match, and which team bookmakers favor.

History of the clashes

In total, Shakhtar and Dynamo have played 205 matches against each other, 76 of them in the Premier League. Thirty matches ended in Shakhtar's favor, 25 in Dynamo's favor, while 21 matches ended in a draw.

Incidentally, the last time Dynamo defeated Shakhtar in the league was in April 2021 under the management of the late Mircea Lucescu.

Then, in Matchday 22 of the UPL, the Kyiv side defeated the Miners by the narrowest of margins (1:0), thanks to a goal by Carlos de Pena, who scored from the penalty spot.

Legendary Shakhtar and Dynamo coach Mircea Lucescu has died07.04.26, 21:30 • 38627 views

Ahead of the match

Shakhtar and Dynamo have already met this season—in the Ukrainian Cup round of 16. In that match, the Donetsk side thrashed the White and Blues 3:0. Alisson scored twice, while Isaque Silva also found the net.

“Shakhtar” thrashed “Dynamo” and advanced to the Ukrainian Cup quarterfinals27.10.26, 20:25 • 3652 views

After that, Shakhtar played Obolon in the league, securing a convincing 2:0 victory, and also faced Sporting in the Champions League, where they suffered a narrow 1:0 defeat.

“Shakhtar” lost to “Sporting” in the Champions League03.11.26, 22:02 • 3083 views

Dynamo, meanwhile, comfortably defeated Kryvbas in the league, in a match in which the Kyiv side's winger Andriy Yarmolenko set a UPL record for the number of goals scored.

From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier League02.11.26, 19:35 • 123879 views

It should be noted that Yarmolenko received a straight red card in the match against Kryvbas and, by decision of the Control and Disciplinary Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Football, the winger will miss the next three matches.

The UAF CDC also considered the case involving the sending-off of Dynamo forward Eduardo Guerrero after the Ukrainian Cup round-of-16 match against Shakhtar. The White and Blues' Panamanian striker received a red card after the final whistle of the head referee.

Following consideration of the case, Guerrero was suspended for two matches, plus one additional match conditionally.

In addition, Mykhavko, who was also sent off in the match against Shakhtar, was suspended for two matches by the CDC and will therefore miss the match against the Miners.

Dynamo defender Mykhavko took responsibility for the defeat to Shakhtar in the Cup27.10.26, 22:01 • 4123 views

Shakhtar will also be without Brazilian forward Kauã Elias, who suffered a fracture of the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot and will undergo surgery.

Among the current Orange and Blacks players, forward Lassina Traoré has scored the most goals for Shakhtar—three. The most prolific player in the classic rivalry among the current squads of both teams is Andriy Yarmolenko, who has 8 goals to his name.

Dynamo captain Vitaliy Buyalskyi has three goals to his credit. Incidentally, Buyalskyi, who had been injured, has already returned to the main squad along with Kostyantyn Vivcharenko and Bohdan Redushko.

Where to watch, favorite

The highly anticipated clash between the giants of Ukrainian football will be available on UPL TV via the MEGOGO, Kyivstar TV, and Setanta Sports platforms.

Bookmakers consider Shakhtar the favorite for the match. A bet on the Miners' victory is available at odds of 1.76. A draw is priced at 3.62. A win for the White and Blues is priced at 4.60.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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