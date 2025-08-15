Ukrainian civilians released from captivity on August 14 need immediate medical attention - Lubinets

All civilians who returned from Russian captivity as part of the August 14 exchange need urgent medical attention. This was announced on TV by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Among the civilians (as part of the exchange - ed.), those Ukrainians who spent the most time in captivity returned. The problem is that everyone who returned not only yesterday, but in general, needs urgent medical attention. After all, all civilians were convicted, many were in captivity from 2016-2019. For example, three of our heroes from Donetsk and Luhansk regions returned. They were all detained in 2019. One of them is an elementary school teacher who was accused of spying for Ukraine. - Lubinets noted.

He also added that three doctors who spent 7-8 years in captivity also returned.

They were also convicted. They were accused either of terrorism or of spying for Ukraine. One man, who was 74 years old, returned. Imagine that he spent the last few years in Russian captivity. He was detained in 2018 together with his wife and son, brought to the Donetsk pre-trial detention center, subjected to torture, as a result of which he actually could not move. - Lubinets added.

Recall

On August 14, Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been in captivity since 2014, 2016, and 2017.