Exclusive
08:34 AM • 3866 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
04:50 AM • 34869 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 70282 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 34524 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 146863 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 176011 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 90148 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 90167 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 83861 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 185466 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Ukrainian civilians released from captivity on August 14 need immediate medical attention - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4474 views

All civilians who returned from Russian captivity on August 14 need urgent medical attention. Many of them have been held captive since 2016-2019, including teachers and doctors.

Ukrainian civilians released from captivity on August 14 need immediate medical attention - Lubinets

All civilians who returned from Russian captivity as part of the August 14 exchange need urgent medical attention. This was announced on TV by Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Among the civilians (as part of the exchange - ed.), those Ukrainians who spent the most time in captivity returned. The problem is that everyone who returned not only yesterday, but in general, needs urgent medical attention. After all, all civilians were convicted, many were in captivity from 2016-2019. For example, three of our heroes from Donetsk and Luhansk regions returned. They were all detained in 2019. One of them is an elementary school teacher who was accused of spying for Ukraine.

- Lubinets noted.

He also added that three doctors who spent 7-8 years in captivity also returned.

They were also convicted. They were accused either of terrorism or of spying for Ukraine. One man, who was 74 years old, returned. Imagine that he spent the last few years in Russian captivity. He was detained in 2018 together with his wife and son, brought to the Donetsk pre-trial detention center, subjected to torture, as a result of which he actually could not move.

- Lubinets added.

Recall

On August 14, Ukraine carried out an exchange, returning 84 people, including military personnel and civilians. Some of them had been in captivity since 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast