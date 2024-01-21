Ukrainian business is to be exempted from paying CO2 emissions tax

ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 2432 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 8820 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 14420 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 108167 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116243 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 147354 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142567 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179083 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287399 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 51044 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 55233 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 65216 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91008 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 54270 views
Publications
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 2432 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 108167 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 287399 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 254245 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 239247 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 91008 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 147354 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108400 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108275 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124272 views
Actual
Ukrainian business is to be exempted from paying CO2 emissions tax

Ukrainian business is to be exempted from paying CO2 emissions tax

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43620 views

Ukraine plans to introduce a national CO2 emissions trading system by 2026 to exempt local businesses from CO2 tax on exports to the EU. The country's Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources plans to submit a draft law on the system this year.

Ukraine plans to implement a national CO2 emissions trading system in 2026. By the end of 2024, the Verkhovna Rada should adopt the relevant bill. This is reported by the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the agency continues to work on creating a national greenhouse gas emissions trading system.

This year, we plan to submit a draft law on the emissions trading system to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and adopt it in the same year. In 2025, we plan to launch the ETS in a pilot mode, and in 2026, a full-scale launch.

The agency promises to present the stages, timeframes, and necessary infrastructure for this soon.

It is important for us to exempt Ukrainian businesses from paying the CO2 emissions tax (CBAM) in 2026 when exporting products to the EU. Therefore, despite the war in Ukraine, we must implement our own national greenhouse gas emissions trading system (ETS). This is an ambitious project that will not only help support our economy, but also fulfill Ukraine's obligations to implement Directive 2003/87/EC

said Deputy Minister Viktoria Kireeva.

AddendumAddendum

In addition, she spoke about the implemented tasks in the field of Ukraine's climate policy for 2023, in particular:

-         In January 2023, the system of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions was updated, bringing it closer to EU acts. It is a prerequisite for the creation of an ETS;

-         The vision of the Climate Policy was presented at COP 28 and in Brussels;

-         The Strategy for the Formation and Implementation of the State Policy on Climate Change for the Period up to 2035 has been developed and is currently in its final stages;

-         Together with German colleagues, the Climate Office was opened;

-         A plan has been approved to help our country reduce methane emissions as part of the Global Methane Pledge initiative.

The government is stepping up its work on climate policy: the next step is to prepare a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is important for the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU12.01.24, 13:43 • 27302 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

Contact us about advertising