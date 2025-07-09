$41.850.05
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 12083 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 44333 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 104402 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115563 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 151062 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113211 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184485 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199979 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81934 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62232 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Ukrainian bus fleet replenished with 154 buses in June 2025: the most popular models named

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

This is 11% more than in May 2024. The share of new vehicles was 48%, and 1185 buses have been registered since the beginning of the year.

Ukrainian bus fleet replenished with 154 buses in June 2025: the most popular models named

In June 2025, the Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with 154 buses (including minibuses). This is 11% more than in May 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

Details

The share of new equipment in this volume was 48%, while last year it was 45%.

Most often in June, the following new vehicles were registered for the first time:

  • ATAMAN – 27 units;
    • BOGDAN – 12 units;
      • ZAZ – 9 units.

        Among used vehicles, the most frequently registered in June were:

        • MERCEDES-BENZ – 29 units;
          • VDL – 9 units;
            • VAN HOOL – 8 units.

              In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's bus fleet has been replenished with 1185 buses (+36% compared to the same period in 2024). Of these: new – 534 units (+12%); used – 651 units (+67%).

              Recall

              In June, demand for used cars from abroad increased by 7%, reaching almost 20 thousand cars. According to Ukrautoprom, Volkswagen Golf remains the most popular model among imported used cars.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Yevhen Ustimenko

              Auto
