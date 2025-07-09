Ukrainian bus fleet replenished with 154 buses in June 2025: the most popular models named

In June 2025, the Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with 154 buses (including minibuses). This is 11% more than in May 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.

The share of new equipment in this volume was 48%, while last year it was 45%.

Most often in June, the following new vehicles were registered for the first time:

ATAMAN – 27 units;

BOGDAN – 12 units;

ZAZ – 9 units.

Among used vehicles, the most frequently registered in June were:

MERCEDES-BENZ – 29 units;

VDL – 9 units;

VAN HOOL – 8 units.

In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's bus fleet has been replenished with 1185 buses (+36% compared to the same period in 2024). Of these: new – 534 units (+12%); used – 651 units (+67%).

In June, demand for used cars from abroad increased by 7%, reaching almost 20 thousand cars. According to Ukrautoprom, Volkswagen Golf remains the most popular model among imported used cars.