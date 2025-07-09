Ukrainian bus fleet replenished with 154 buses in June 2025: the most popular models named
Kyiv • UNN
This is 11% more than in May 2024. The share of new vehicles was 48%, and 1185 buses have been registered since the beginning of the year.
In June 2025, the Ukrainian vehicle fleet was replenished with 154 buses (including minibuses). This is 11% more than in May 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ukrautoprom.
Details
The share of new equipment in this volume was 48%, while last year it was 45%.
Most often in June, the following new vehicles were registered for the first time:
- ATAMAN – 27 units;
- BOGDAN – 12 units;
- ZAZ – 9 units.
Among used vehicles, the most frequently registered in June were:
- MERCEDES-BENZ – 29 units;
- VDL – 9 units;
- VAN HOOL – 8 units.
In total, since the beginning of the year, Ukraine's bus fleet has been replenished with 1185 buses (+36% compared to the same period in 2024). Of these: new – 534 units (+12%); used – 651 units (+67%).
Recall
In June, demand for used cars from abroad increased by 7%, reaching almost 20 thousand cars. According to Ukrautoprom, Volkswagen Golf remains the most popular model among imported used cars.