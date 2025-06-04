$41.640.02
Publications
Exclusives
Ukrainian banks have financed energy infrastructure recovery projects worth UAH 18.2 billion in a year

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

Ukrainian banks have financed energy recovery projects worth UAH 18.2 billion in a year. In total, applications for UAH 86.4 billion were received.

Ukrainian banks have financed energy infrastructure recovery projects worth UAH 18.2 billion in a year

Ukrainian banks have issued UAH 18.2 billion in loans to businesses to finance projects to restore energy infrastructure in the year from June 1, 2024 to May 25, 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine in Telegram.

Details

The NBU report states that during the specified period, banks received 4,500 applications from businesses for lending to projects to restore energy infrastructure for a total amount of UAH 86.4 billion.

Moreover, they have already started financing such projects, that is, they have provided loans and opened limits for the amount of UAH 18.2 billion.

The volume of the gross portfolio of loans for energy needs of legal entities, taking into account repayment as of the end of May, is UAH 11.8 billion.

In May of this year, 616 loans for energy needs were granted to citizens for the amount of UAH 110 million, and in total since June last year – 7,980 loans for UAH 1.2 billion.

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded 22.05.25, 17:45 • 315050 views

Loans for energy needs require appropriate design, equipment procurement and provide for phased financing, so the actual amount of loans granted is less than the amount of applications received by banks

- explained in the NBU.

The amount of applications received is overstated due to their submission simultaneously to several banks and the subsequent selection of one of them or a complete rejection of the loan in favor of alternative sources of financing.

Ukraine received three powerful autotransformers: they will help provide "light" to millions of Ukrainians20.05.25, 15:17 • 3924 views

Let us remind you

According to the government, as of May 1 of this year, 1.5 GW of generation has been restored in Ukraine. In addition, it is planned to put into operation about 1 GW of generation by the end of the year.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
