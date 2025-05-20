Ukraine received three powerful autotransformers: they will help provide "light" to millions of Ukrainians

Japan, Sweden and UNDP have provided Ukraine with three powerful autotransformers to support stable power supply. This equipment will help ensure uninterrupted power supply for millions of residents, including households, kindergartens, schools, hospitals. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Ukraine, in close cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, has handed over three high-voltage autotransformers to NEC Ukrenergo. This equipment - two autotransformers financed by the Government of Japan and one by the Government of Sweden - will help maintain the stable operation of the Ukrainian energy system - informs the Ministry of Energy.

On the eve, members of the delegation visited one of the critical infrastructure facilities to see the damage caused and to get acquainted with the work of one of the first autotransformers provided within the framework of international support.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has been deliberately attacking our energy infrastructure, including autotransformers, which are critical to the stability of electricity supply. The supply of three high-voltage autotransformers for NEC "Ukrenergo" is an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience - said German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The Minister thanked the Japanese and Swedish partners, as well as UNDP, for this support.

This equipment will help ensure uninterrupted power supply for millions of residents, including households, kindergartens, schools, hospitals and other critical infrastructure - Galushchenko said.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome emphasized Japan's long-term commitment to Ukraine's energy resilience and recovery.

Since 2022, Japan has steadfastly supported Ukraine by providing critical energy equipment, including gas turbines, gas piston generator sets and autotransformers – said Mr. Nakagome.

Ukraine and the EU are deepening cooperation in the energy sector within the framework of European integration - Galushchenko

According to him, today's transfer of two additional autotransformers allowed them to support Ukrainians with more reliable access to electricity.

Japan continues to support Ukraine, and together with UNDP, we are helping to keep homes warm, ensure the operation of hospitals, and support communities on their way to a decent recovery, instilling hope in them - Nakagome said.

Martina Quick, Chargé d'Affaires of Sweden in Ukraine, emphasized Sweden's unwavering support for the people of Ukraine.

Sweden has provided more than US$43 million through our partnership with UNDP to help restore critical energy infrastructure in affected communities. These efforts are not only about restoring energy systems, but also about strengthening basic services and laying the foundation for long-term sustainability. Sweden supports Ukraine, together with Japan and the international community, in our pursuit of ensuring an environmentally sound and safe recovery - said Ms. Quick.

Christoforos Politis, Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in Ukraine, emphasized the role of international partnerships in accelerating the transition of Ukraine's energy sector to a sustainable, flexible and decarbonized energy system.

This delivery is an important step in strengthening Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a time of unprecedented challenges. Today, together with Japan and Sweden, UNDP celebrates an important milestone in the restoration of Ukraine's high-voltage power transmission system and ensuring a stable power supply for millions of people. But in addition to meeting immediate needs, we are laying the foundation for a sustainable energy system that meets the demands of the future - said Politis.

Acting Chairman of the Board of NEC Ukrenergo Oleksiy Brekht also noted the importance of the constant international assistance of Ukraine's partners.

Autotransformers are critical to the integrity of Ukraine's high-voltage power transmission system. For three years, Russia has carried out a series of attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Therefore, we are sincerely grateful to the governments of Japan and Sweden, as well as UNDP, for their continued support - it is thanks to this partnership that our energy workers can continue to restore our energy infrastructure - Brekht noted.

Japan announces new aid package for Ukraine's energy sector

Reference

Earlier, the Government of Japan and UNDP provided Ukraine with powerful gas turbines, autotransformers and gas piston cogeneration plants, which became additional support for the restoration of energy infrastructure.

Thanks to Sweden's funding of US$43.6 million, UNDP is restoring critical energy infrastructure in war-affected regions of Ukraine, providing heat, electricity and enhancing the resilience of more than 2.5 million people, as well as contributing to the country's transition to a sustainable and decentralized energy system.