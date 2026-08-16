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Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won silver at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3276 views

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won a silver medal at the World Championships in Frankfurt am Main in the clubs event. She lost to Bulgaria's Stiliana Nikolova by just 0.100 points.

Ukrainian gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won silver at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Ukrainian Taisiia Onofriichuk won a silver medal at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in the clubs event, UNN reports, citing the NOC.

Details

At the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Taisiia Onofriichuk won another medal for the Ukrainian national team — silver in the clubs event.

The Ukrainian athlete received a score of 30.050 for her performance, finishing just 0.100 points behind the winner, Stiliana Nikolova of Bulgaria (30.150).

The NOC added that this is Taisiia’s second medal at these World Championships. Earlier, she won gold in the hoop final and also finished fourth in the individual all-around. 

Ukrainian gymnast Onofriichuk wins gold at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships16.08.26, 17:09 • 24636 views

Antonina Tumanova

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