"Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" develops new "Novator" modifications in 30 days thanks to simplified procedures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The company "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" develops new versions of "Novator" armored vehicles in one month. This became possible due to simplified procedures and the reliability of the basic platform.

"Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" develops new "Novator" modifications in 30 days thanks to simplified procedures
Photo: "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles"

The domestic defense industry demonstrates a high speed of adaptation to the needs of the front, ensuring the preparation of new versions of armored vehicles in record time. The company "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles" confirmed its ability to create and prepare new modifications of the "Novator" platform for codification in just one month. This was reported by Defense Express, writes UNN.

Details

Such efficiency became possible due to the growth of internal development teams and a significant simplification of bureaucratic procedures by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In February, combat brigades were allocated over UAH 4.5 billion for the procurement of drones and electronic warfare systems - Ministry of Defense10.02.26, 18:17 • 2526 views

An important role is played by the reliability of the basic "Novator" platform itself, which allows for quick integration of new solutions without lengthy checks of fundamental components.

Photo:
Photo: "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles"

It takes only about a month, or just 30 days, to develop a new modification of the Novator armored vehicle

– the company notes, emphasizing its advantage over foreign manufacturers with longer cycles of implementing changes.

During this short period, the enterprise manages to carry out design, necessary tests, and prepare a full package of documents for official codification. This allows the Defense Forces to receive equipment that maximally meets current threats on the battlefield.

Photo:
Photo: "Ukrainian Armored Vehicles"

In addition to armored vehicles, a similar speed of adaptation is observed in the production of drones and electronic warfare systems, which is a critical factor in modern warfare.

Evolution of the "Novator" platform at the front

Since its serial production in 2018, "Novator" has transformed into a full-fledged universal platform. A number of specialized vehicles have already been created on its basis: from the "Novator-2" transport to sanitary, command, and pyrotechnic versions. Constant access to military feedback allows designers to make improvements in real time, which makes Ukrainian equipment competitive in the international market.

Ukraine to receive Tridon Mk2 "Shahed-killers" with funding from Sweden and Denmark04.02.26, 01:38 • 20879 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine