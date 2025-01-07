Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Russian command post in Kursk region

On January 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a precision strike on the command post of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Russian Federation near the village of Bilaya in the Kursk region. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The General Staff noted that such strikes are an important part of the combat operations of the Ukrainian Defense Forces units that are actively operating in Russia.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will continue to use all available means to destroy Russian armed groups that threaten the security of Ukrainians.

Recall

On January 2, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also attacked Kursk region. Ukrainian defenders struck at the command post of the Russian occupation army in the village of Maryine.