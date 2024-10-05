Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 159 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on 05.10.2024,UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with four missiles, 82 air strikes, involving, in particular, 142 combat aircraft. In addition, it carried out more than 4,400 attacks, 161 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlody, Katerynivka, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Bilashi, and Hlushkivka, Nadiia, Izyumske, Zarichne, Ozerne, Lyman, Zakitne, Pereizne, Riznykivka, Yurkivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Pokrovsk, Selidove, Velyka Novosilka, Nesterianka, Kushuhum, and Stepnohirsk, - the statement said.

Over the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense facility, one artillery piece at a firing position, three command posts, one UAV control post and one invaders' radar.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. There were four combat engagements in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 22 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 15 occupants' attacks near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped nine enemy attempts to break through our defense. The occupiers, supported by air power, made their main efforts in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka.

Yesterday, the invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector . In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 14 times. He carried out airstrikes with drones.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 assaults and attacks in the areas of Mykolayivka, Selidove and Lysivka, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces stopped enemy attacks near Tsukuryno, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 28 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities against Ukraine.

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are engaged in combat operations, depleting the enemy's forces, - the General Staff added.

