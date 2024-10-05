ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 59145 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102565 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165575 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137064 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142686 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181524 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172198 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces incurred 159 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17870 views

According to the General Staff, 159 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the past day. The enemy launched 3 missile and 82 air strikes, fired over 4,400 times, including 161 times from multiple rocket launchers.

Over the past day, 159 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on 05.10.2024,UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements with four missiles, 82 air strikes, involving, in particular, 142 combat aircraft. In addition, it carried out more than 4,400 attacks, 161 of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes in the areas of Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlody, Katerynivka, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Bilashi, and Hlushkivka, Nadiia, Izyumske, Zarichne, Ozerne, Lyman, Zakitne, Pereizne, Riznykivka, Yurkivka, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Pokrovsk, Selidove, Velyka Novosilka, Nesterianka, Kushuhum, and Stepnohirsk,

- the statement said.

Over the past day, aviation and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense facility, one artillery piece at a firing position, three command posts, one UAV control post and one invaders' radar.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued offensive and assault operations. There were four combat engagements in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk and Tykhy.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of attacks increased to 22 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 15 occupants' attacks near Nevske, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske.

In the Siverskyi sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three assault attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhnekamianske and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped nine enemy attempts to break through our defense. The occupiers, supported by air power, made their main efforts in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka.

Yesterday, the invaders continued to be active in the Toretsk sector . In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka 14 times. He carried out airstrikes with drones.

In the Pokrovsky sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 15 assaults and attacks in the areas of Mykolayivka, Selidove and Lysivka, where the invaders, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces stopped enemy attacks near Tsukuryno, Horoshne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 28 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, four combat engagements took place in the areas of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Ukrainian defense forces continue operations in the Kursk region.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the occupiers maintain a military presence, shelling settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities against Ukraine.

Fighting continues along almost the entire contact line. Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks. Our artillery, reconnaissance, aviation and unmanned aerial systems are engaged in combat operations, depleting the enemy's forces,

- the General Staff added.

Plus 1280 occupants, 8 tanks and 72 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses05.10.24, 07:58 • 23884 views

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

