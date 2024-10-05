Plus 1280 occupants, 8 tanks and 72 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces killed 1,280 Russian troops and destroyed a significant amount of equipment. Total enemy losses since the beginning of the war have reached 659,220 people.
Over the past day, the occupation army lost dozens more units of its equipment and 1280 soldiers on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 5, 24 were approximately:
- personnel - about 659,220 (+1280) people,
- tanks - 8916 (+8) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 17,658 (+31) units,
- artillery systems - 19,037 (+72) units,
- MLRS - 1216 (+4) units,
- air defense systems - 970 (+5) units,
- aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16,529 (+35),
- cruise missiles - 2613 (+0),
- ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,905 (+85) units,
- special equipment - 3344 (+11) units.
