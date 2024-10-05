Over the past day, the occupation army lost dozens more units of its equipment and 1280 soldiers on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 5, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 659,220 (+1280) people,

tanks - 8916 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17,658 (+31) units,

artillery systems - 19,037 (+72) units,

MLRS - 1216 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 970 (+5) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16,529 (+35),

cruise missiles - 2613 (+0),

ships / boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 25,905 (+85) units,

special equipment - 3344 (+11) units.

