Ukrainian Armed Forces hold 131 combat engagements in the frontline, the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kursk sectors - General Staff

A total of 131 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day. The largest number of battles took place in the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 22:00 on January 16, 2025, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists conducted one missile and 30 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 47 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy used 882 kamikaze drones and fired over 4,300 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas, - the statement said.

The enemy did not conduct any active hostilities in the Kharkiv sector today.

In the Kupyansk sector, the aggressor attacked near Petropavlivka, Holubivka, Dvorichna, Zahryzove and Pishchane. Five combat engagements were completed, one hostile attack is still ongoing.

In the Liman sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near the settlements of Kopanky, Novosergiivka, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Makiivka, Torske, Novoplatonivka, Terny and Zarichne. Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Northern sector: the enemy stormed our positions five times near Verkhnekamianske and Bilohorivka, and there is currently one firefight near Ivan-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked seven times in the areas of Pryvillia, Bila Hora, Hryhorivka and Chasovyi Yar, all attempts by the invaders to advance were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out 12 assault operations. The invaders stormed the positions of Ukrainian units near Krymske, Leonidivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk sector: since the beginning of the day, the enemy attacked 47 times in the areas of Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Udachne, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Ulakly, Kurakhove, Dachne and Yantarne. Nine clashes are still ongoing.

According to the available data, the enemy's losses in this area amounted to 300 servicemen killed and wounded, four vehicles destroyed, and an enemy tank, a mortar and one enemy vehicle severely damaged, - General Staff informs.



In the Novopavlivka sector, the invaders attacked ten times near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Vremivka. Five attacks have already been repelled. The fighting continues. The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs near the settlements of Novopil and Kostiantynopil.

In the Gulyaypillia sector , our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novosilka and Temyrivka, the enemy was not successful.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the enemy attacked Novodanilivka without success.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces stopped four enemy attacks.

In the Kursk sector , our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks, and six more combat engagements are still ongoing.

There were no significant changes in other frontline areas.

