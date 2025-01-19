Ukrainian Armed Forces encountered 1580 enemies in a day - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past day, the occupiers lost 1580 troops and a significant amount of equipment. Among the losses: 8 tanks, 18 infantry fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems and 36 UAVs.
Details
Terrorist combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/19/25:
- Personnel: 818 740 (+1580).
- Tanks: 981 (+8).
- Armored combat vehicles: 20412 (+18).
- Artillery systems: 22055 (+15).
- RSVP: 1262.
- Air defense means: 1046.
- Airplanes: 369.
- Helicopters: 331.
- UAV of operational and tactical level: 22615 (+36).
- Cruise missiles: 3051 (+2).
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 34401 (+76).
- Special equipment: 3700 (+1).
