The occupiers lost 1580 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Terrorist combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 01/19/25:

- Personnel: 818 740 (+1580).

- Tanks: 981 (+8).

- Armored combat vehicles: 20412 (+18).

- Artillery systems: 22055 (+15).

- RSVP: 1262.

- Air defense means: 1046.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 22615 (+36).

- Cruise missiles: 3051 (+2).

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 34401 (+76).

- Special equipment: 3700 (+1).

Occupants' losses over the day: 1340 servicemen were killed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine - General Staff