The occupiers lost 1340 soldiers. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of terrorists for the period from 24.02.22 to 18.01.25:

- Personnel: 817 160 (+1340).

- Tanks: 9803.

- Armored combat vehicles: 20394 (+13).

- Artillery systems: 22040 (+21).

- RSVP: 1262.

- Air defense means: 1046.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 331.

- UAV of operational and tactical level: 22579 (+13).

- Cruise missiles: 3049.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tank trucks: 34325 (+69).

- Special equipment: 3699.

