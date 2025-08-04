$41.760.05
Ukrainian and Japanese Foreign Ministers discussed reconstruction and Russia's responsibility for the crime of aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeshi Iwaya. The parties discussed the situation at the front, sanctions against Russia, and Japan's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Japanese Foreign Ministers discussed reconstruction and Russia's responsibility for the crime of aggression

During a visit to Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. The parties discussed the situation on the Ukrainian front, diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace, and sanctions against the Russian Federation. Particular attention was paid to Japan's participation in the reconstruction of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.

The first day of my visit to Japan ended on a high note - with a warm and meaningful meeting with my colleague and loyal friend of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya. We discussed the situation on the battlefield, current diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace, sanctions policy, cooperation within the UN, and common security challenges for our countries 

- Sybiha reported.

He emphasized that the key issue was "bringing the Russian Federation to justice for the crime of aggression."

I thanked Japan for its role in the core group of the Special Tribunal, the register of damages, and the compensation mechanism. I also expressed my sincere gratitude for Japan's generous financial, humanitarian support, and assistance in reconstruction 

– added the Foreign Minister.

Sybiha also noted that Japan would soon hold "a Conference on Mine Action in Ukraine, which is a crucial step for rebuilding a safe Ukraine."

Russian terror against Kyiv yesterday was a slap in the face to all peace efforts by Putin - Sybiha01.08.25, 19:31 • 6156 views

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Andriy Sybiha
United Nations
Japan
Ukraine