Ukrainian Air Force destroys 95 UAVs overnight - how many did not reach targets

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 20639 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 61631 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 85548 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109032 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 83775 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119666 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101575 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113133 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116774 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154850 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 97941 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 66299 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 35926 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98184 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59108 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 109026 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119663 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145358 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 177631 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 59108 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 98184 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134736 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136646 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164833 views
Actual
Ukrainian Air Force destroys 95 UAVs overnight - how many did not reach targets

Ukrainian Air Force destroys 95 UAVs overnight - how many did not reach targets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34285 views

Russia attacked Ukraine with 143 drones and 2 ballistic missiles from different directions. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 attack UAVs in 10 regions, while 46 more imitator drones failed to reach their targets.

On the night of February 16, 2025, Russia launched a massive air attack, launching 143 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of simulator drones from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, and Shatalovo. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers also launched two ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea, which were aimed at Odesa region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces

- the statement said.

As of 09:00, the defenders of the sky confirmed the destruction of 95 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs in ten regions of Ukraine:

- Kharkivskaya

- Poltava

- Sumy

- Chernigovskaya

- Cherkassy

- Kyiv

- Zhitomirskaya

- Khmelnitskaya

- Dnipropetrovsk

- Nikolaevskaya

Another 46 enemy imitator drones were lost locally, meaning they did not reach their targets and did not cause any negative consequences.

The attack also affected Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Recall

On the night of February 16, Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shaheds, which resulted in a fire and an injured person.

Residential buildings damaged in Kyiv region after night attack: photos of the aftermath16.02.25, 08:27 • 58814 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising