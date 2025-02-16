Ukrainian Air Force destroys 95 UAVs overnight - how many did not reach targets

On the night of February 16, 2025, Russia launched a massive air attack, launching 143 Shahed-type attack drones and various types of simulator drones from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, and Shatalovo. This was reported by the Air Force, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers also launched two ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea, which were aimed at Odesa region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces - the statement said.

As of 09:00, the defenders of the sky confirmed the destruction of 95 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs in ten regions of Ukraine:

- Kharkivskaya

- Poltava

- Sumy

- Chernigovskaya

- Cherkassy

- Kyiv

- Zhitomirskaya

- Khmelnitskaya

- Dnipropetrovsk

- Nikolaevskaya

Another 46 enemy imitator drones were lost locally, meaning they did not reach their targets and did not cause any negative consequences.

The attack also affected Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions.

Recall

On the night of February 16, Russia attacked the city of Mykolaiv with Shaheds, which resulted in a fire and an injured person.

