Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact the Kremlin's position, "but a miracle won't happen overnight" - Budanov

$42.090.00
48.740.05
ukenru
07:11 AM • 4482 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 11990 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
05:15 AM • 11289 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
04:11 AM • 14519 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
November 19, 06:10 PM • 31120 views
Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
November 19, 04:13 PM • 46057 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
November 19, 04:01 PM • 38350 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51504 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
November 19, 02:04 PM • 25090 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 18099 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budanov named the time when a peace agreement with Russia could become possibleNovember 19, 09:59 PM • 14177 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a mobile group shooting down an enemy Kalibr missile with a MANPADS in Khmelnytskyi regionVideoNovember 19, 10:53 PM • 12518 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 11887 views
In Ternopil, "Points of Invincibility" have been deployed and are continuously operating after the Russian attackVideoNovember 20, 12:33 AM • 11467 views
Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for UkraineNovember 20, 01:02 AM • 3964 views
Publications
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto07:11 AM • 4526 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12021 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
Exclusive
November 19, 02:24 PM • 51521 views
How to return a train ticket: detailed instructionsPhotoNovember 19, 02:12 PM • 33476 views
Cozy dessert: 5 cookie recipes that everyone can makePhotoNovember 19, 12:04 PM • 41995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Ternopil
New York City
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 12012 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 40473 views
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"November 18, 04:06 PM • 38827 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhotoNovember 18, 04:02 PM • 40128 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 54889 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact the Kremlin's position, "but a miracle won't happen overnight" - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1916 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector are a symmetrical response that affects Russia's export capabilities. He noted that the effect of these actions has no time limits and has already been reflected in the price of gasoline and Russia's export revenues, but it will not lead to a quick end to the war.

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact the Kremlin's position, "but a miracle won't happen overnight" - Budanov

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact Russia's position and are a symmetrical response to the Kremlin's actions. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Channel 24, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the effect of Russia's corresponding actions "is clearly limited by a time frame, while the effect of our actions has no such time limits."

This is because we are hitting, among other things, Russia's export capabilities. This is not limited to winter. They also understand this perfectly well.

- Budanov noted.

He emphasized that the "effect" is particularly felt in Russia's oil refining sector – in particular, it has already affected the price of gasoline, the amount of fuel inside Russia, and export revenues.

At the same time, according to Budanov, the collapse of the Russian economy will not be able to help quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"It certainly helps, but a miracle won't happen in one day," the head of the GUR summarized.

Recall

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that in February 2026, there may be an approach to the moment when a hypothetical peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes possible.

Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov19.11.25, 20:31 • 2952 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine