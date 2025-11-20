Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact the Kremlin's position, "but a miracle won't happen overnight" - Budanov

Ukraine's strikes on Russia's energy sector significantly impact Russia's position and are a symmetrical response to the Kremlin's actions. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR), Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Channel 24, as reported by UNN.

At the same time, according to him, the effect of Russia's corresponding actions "is clearly limited by a time frame, while the effect of our actions has no such time limits."

This is because we are hitting, among other things, Russia's export capabilities. This is not limited to winter. They also understand this perfectly well. - Budanov noted.

He emphasized that the "effect" is particularly felt in Russia's oil refining sector – in particular, it has already affected the price of gasoline, the amount of fuel inside Russia, and export revenues.

At the same time, according to Budanov, the collapse of the Russian economy will not be able to help quickly end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"It certainly helps, but a miracle won't happen in one day," the head of the GUR summarized.

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that in February 2026, there may be an approach to the moment when a hypothetical peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes possible.

