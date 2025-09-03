Ukraine's national team loses another key player before World Cup qualifiers: Mykolenko leaves team camp

The coaching staff of the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has called up Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Vladyslav Dubinchak for the 2026 World Cup qualification matches against France and Azerbaijan. The defender will replace Vitaliy Mykolenko, who left the national team due to an injury. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

After an MRI, the Everton player was found to have an injury sustained in matches for the club. Because of this, Mykolenko will not be able to play in the September 2026 World Cup qualification matches against France and Azerbaijan. Serhiy Rebrov's coaching staff has called up Vladyslav Dubinchak for these matches. - the message says.

This Friday, September 5, the Ukrainian national team will play its first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The first game will take place in Poland against the French national team, and on September 9, Ukraine will meet Azerbaijan in Baku.

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has determined the list of players who will prepare for the starting matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko have been called up to the national team.

However, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be able to help in these matches, as he left the team's camp due to an injury. He was replaced by Heorhiy Bushchan.

Right-back Oleksandr Tymchyk, who also suffered an injury, will also not be able to help. He will be replaced by "Polissya" defender Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced