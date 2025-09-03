Ukraine's national team loses another key player before World Cup qualifiers: Mykolenko leaves team camp

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 1386 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 6550 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10494 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 14709 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 15397 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 19744 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 30123 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 28815 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 83894 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105372 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2m/s
43%
751mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 240659 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 240636 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 231469 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 228053 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 222140 views
Publications
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
11:49 AM • 6554 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 17221 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 30124 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 28815 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 83894 views
Actual people
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Dnipro
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 21143 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 34850 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37543 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 51672 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 97052 views
Actual
Fake news
M1 Abrams
YouTube
Forbes
Shahed-136

Ukraine's national team loses another key player before World Cup qualifiers: Mykolenko leaves team camp

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has left the Ukrainian national team's camp due to an injury. He will be replaced by Vladyslav Dubinchak in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against France and Azerbaijan.

Ukraine's national team loses another key player before World Cup qualifiers: Mykolenko leaves team camp

The coaching staff of the head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has called up Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Vladyslav Dubinchak for the 2026 World Cup qualification matches against France and Azerbaijan. The defender will replace Vitaliy Mykolenko, who left the national team due to an injury. This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Football, according to UNN.

After an MRI, the Everton player was found to have an injury sustained in matches for the club. Because of this, Mykolenko will not be able to play in the September 2026 World Cup qualification matches against France and Azerbaijan. Serhiy Rebrov's coaching staff has called up Vladyslav Dubinchak for these matches.

- the message says.

Addition

This Friday, September 5, the Ukrainian national team will play its first match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The first game will take place in Poland against the French national team, and on September 9, Ukraine will meet Azerbaijan in Baku.

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has determined the list of players who will prepare for the starting matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Kyiv "Dynamo" defender Taras Mykhavko and Donetsk "Shakhtar" midfielder Oleh Ocheretko have been called up to the national team.

However, goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will not be able to help in these matches, as he left the team's camp due to an injury. He was replaced by Heorhiy Bushchan.

Right-back Oleksandr Tymchyk, who also suffered an injury, will also not be able to help. He will be replaced by "Polissya" defender Bohdan Mykhailichenko.

Rebrov called Ocheredko and Mykhavko for World Cup 2026 qualification matches: national team squad announced26.08.25, 15:12 • 2972 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Serhiy Rebrov
Azerbaijan
France
Ukraine
Poland