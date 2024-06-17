Ukraine's national team concedes to Romania, goal scored by Stanciu

An account has been opened in the Ukraine-Romania match in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage. Romanian striker Nicolae Stanchu, after a mistake by Andriy Lunin, opened the scoring - 1: 0 in favor of the Romanians, reports UNN.

Details

Thus, in the 29th minute of the match, Nicolae Stancu scored. After a mistake by Andrii Lunin, who passed to the Romanian player Mana, who in turn passed to Stancu, the latter hit the net with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area.

As of now, the score in the match is 1-0.

Recall

Today Ukraine starts Euro 2024 in Germany. Ukraine's national team met with Romania in the first round of the Euro 2024 group stage.