Ukraine's main priority is to create a register of children abducted by Russia - Zelenskyy

For Ukraine, the main priority is to create a complete register of children abducted by Russia. Currently, Russians have deported tens of thousands of young Ukrainians, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during the Warsaw Security Forum on Monday, according to a UNN correspondent.

Details

"Ukraine's main priority is to create a complete register of children abducted by Russia. We are talking about tens of thousands of young Ukrainians. It is extremely difficult to find them because the Russians hide everything," Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that many countries, thanks to their connections, economic relations, and intelligence, will search for children and fill the register with real data.

"This is the first point we agreed on. And this is, of course, the most difficult issue," the Head of State emphasized.

He reminded that Ukraine managed to return more than 1,600 children thanks to agreements with various states, but this is only a small part of the total number of abducted children.

Addition

During the Warsaw Security Forum, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine proposes to Poland and partners to create a joint shield against air threats from Russia.