Ukraine's international reserves grew to $45.1 billion: aid from partners exceeded currency sales and debt payments

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Ukraine's international reserves reached $45.1 billion as of July 1, 2025, increasing by 1.2% in June. The growth was driven by inflows from partners, which exceeded currency sales and debt payments.

Ukraine's international reserves grew to $45.1 billion: aid from partners exceeded currency sales and debt payments

Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $45.1 billion at the beginning of July, increasing by 1.2% over the month, facilitated by receipts from partners that exceeded currency sales and the country's debt payments, the National Bank of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

As of July 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 45,065.6 million US dollars. In June, they increased by 1.2%.

- reported the NBU.

The National Bank explained this dynamic by "significant volumes of receipts from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments in foreign currency." "The volume of international reserves is sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market," the NBU emphasized.

Demand for foreign currency remains stable, the euro is appreciating due to its exchange rate dynamics with the dollar - NBU05.07.25, 15:35 • 2160 views

In June, over $4 billion was received into the government's foreign currency accounts at the National Bank within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative. $524 million was paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency. In addition, Ukraine paid the IMF $426.2 million.

"According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold $2,956.3 million on the foreign exchange market and bought $1.3 million into reserves. Thus, the NBU's net currency sale in June amounted to $2,955.0 million," the NBU noted.

In June, due to revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by $337.8 million.

The current volume of international reserves, as indicated, provides financing for 5.6 months of future imports.

NBU: international reserves fell by 4.6% in May - to $44.5 billion06.06.25, 14:42 • 2301 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyFinance
International Monetary Fund
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine
