In Ukraine, international reserves amounted to USD 44.5 billion at the end of May - NBU

Ukraine's international reserves as of the beginning of June 2025 amounted to 44,535.5 US dollars. The National Bank reported that these transactions were only partially offset by receipts from international partners, UNN writes referring to the NBU.

Details

As of June 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 44,535.5 million US dollars. In May, they decreased by 4.6%. This dynamic was due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and the country's debt payments in foreign currency - explained in the NBU.

They also noted that these transactions were only partially offset by receipts from international partners and from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (foreign currency government bonds).

Despite the decrease, the volume of international reserves is larger than at the beginning of the year and sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market - the message says.

They also explained that the dynamics of reserves was determined by a number of factors. First of all, the NBU's operations on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold 2,962.4 million US dollars on the foreign exchange market and bought 1.3 million US dollars into reserves. Thus, the net sale of foreign currency by the NBU in May amounted to 2,961.1 million US dollars - noted in the NBU.

1,357.1 million US dollars were received to the government's foreign currency accounts in the National Bank in May. From this amount:

1,129.5 million US dollars – from the European Union within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;

227.6 million US dollars – from the placement of foreign currency government bonds.

310.1 million US dollars were paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, of which:

184.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of foreign currency government bonds;

67.1 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the EIB;

30.2 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the EBRD;

28.4 million US dollars – payment to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid 296.3 million US dollars to the International Monetary Fund.

The National Bank also emphasized that the revaluation of financial instruments due to changes in market value and exchange rates plays a significant role).

It is also reported that in May, thanks to the revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by 55.8 million US dollars. The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.4 months of future imports.

Data on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are compiled and published monthly:

no later than the seventh day of the month following the reporting month – preliminary data;

no later than the 21st day of the month following the reporting month – refined data.

