In Ukraine, international reserves amounted to USD 44.5 billion at the end of May - NBU

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr
11:45 AM • 12262 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

07:51 AM • 22121 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 87578 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 140585 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 106033 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 96027 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 90400 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65986 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92539 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65434 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
5.1m/s
48%
750mm
Popular news

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 69143 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 44334 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 37423 views

Railway tracks blown up in Belgorod region of Russia: locomotive derailed

June 6, 04:09 AM • 16404 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17067 views
Publications

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

11:45 AM • 12249 views

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 95069 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 181367 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 188420 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 245600 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Actual places

Ukraine

Ternopil

Kyiv

Lutsk

Kyiv Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 17823 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 121700 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 85920 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 128649 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 352951 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Unmanned aerial vehicle

9K720 Iskander

Mi-8

In Ukraine, international reserves amounted to USD 44.5 billion at the end of May - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Ukraine's international reserves amounted to $44.5 billion as of June 1, 2025, decreasing by 4.6% due to NBU's foreign exchange interventions and government debt payments. Despite the decrease, the volume of reserves remains sufficient.

In Ukraine, international reserves amounted to USD 44.5 billion at the end of May - NBU

Ukraine's international reserves as of the beginning of June 2025 amounted to 44,535.5 US dollars. The National Bank reported that these transactions were only partially offset by receipts from international partners, UNN writes referring to the NBU.

Details

As of June 1, 2025, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to 44,535.5 million US dollars. In May, they decreased by 4.6%. This dynamic was due to the NBU's foreign exchange interventions and the country's debt payments in foreign currency

- explained in the NBU.

They also noted that these transactions were only partially offset by receipts from international partners and from the placement of foreign currency domestic government bonds (foreign currency government bonds).

Despite the decrease, the volume of international reserves is larger than at the beginning of the year and sufficient to maintain the stability of the foreign exchange market

- the message says.

They also explained that the dynamics of reserves was determined by a number of factors. First of all, the NBU's operations on the foreign exchange market of Ukraine.

According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold 2,962.4 million US dollars on the foreign exchange market and bought 1.3 million US dollars into reserves. Thus, the net sale of foreign currency by the NBU in May amounted to 2,961.1 million US dollars

- noted in the NBU.

1,357.1 million US dollars were received to the government's foreign currency accounts in the National Bank in May. From this amount:

  • 1,129.5 million US dollars –  from the European Union within the framework of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine (ERA) initiative;
    • 227.6 million US dollars – from the placement of foreign currency government bonds.

      310.1 million US dollars were paid for servicing and repaying the state debt in foreign currency, of which:

      • 184.4 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of foreign currency government bonds;
        • 67.1 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the EIB;
          • 30.2 million US dollars – servicing and repayment of debt to the EBRD;
            • 28.4 million US dollars – payment to other international creditors.

              In addition, Ukraine paid 296.3 million US dollars to the International Monetary Fund.

              The National Bank also emphasized that the revaluation of financial instruments due to changes in market value and exchange rates plays a significant role).

              It is also reported that in May, thanks to the revaluation, the value of financial instruments increased by 55.8 million US dollars. The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.4 months of future imports.

              Data on international reserves and foreign currency liquidity are compiled and published monthly:

              • no later than the seventh day of the month following the reporting month – preliminary data;
                • no later than the 21st day of the month following the reporting month – refined data.

                  Addition

                  The labor market is оживає, but the shortage of workers is holding back real growth зарплат. Expectations of employees regarding wages correspond to the proposals of employers.

                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                  SocietyEconomyFinance
                  European Investment Bank
                  National Bank of Ukraine
                  European Union
                  Ukraine
                  Brent Oil
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  S&P 500
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Tesla
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gold
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  ,
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  Gas TTF
                  $
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  .
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9
                  0
                  0
                  1
                  2
                  3
                  4
                  5
                  6
                  7
                  8
                  9