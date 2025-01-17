Ukraine's independence in arms: Zelenskyy holds a meeting of the Beta

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 120005 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 111881 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 119881 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 121581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 150174 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 106993 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 148893 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113666 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117070 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Ukraine's independence in arms: Zelenskyy holds a meeting of the Beta

Ukraine's independence in arms: Zelenskyy holds a meeting of the Beta

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 53001 views

The President of Ukraine chaired a meeting of the Stavka to discuss the issue of independence in arms production. The agenda included drones, a missile program, and robotic systems for the army.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Stavka . It was about independence in weapons, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Today I held a meeting of the Stavka. We discussed various issues, but in general, our independence in weapons. Drone production, missile program, technological components for the army, including robotic systems 

- Zelensky said.

According to the President, Ukraine is working on larger purchases and larger production scales.

"I am grateful to all partners who help us," the Head of State summarized.

Defense cooperation and investment in Ukrainian arms production: Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Foreign Minister16.01.25, 22:53 • 62586 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

