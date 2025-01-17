Ukraine's independence in arms: Zelenskyy holds a meeting of the Beta

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting of the Stavka . It was about independence in weapons, UNN reports with reference to the OP.

Today I held a meeting of the Stavka. We discussed various issues, but in general, our independence in weapons. Drone production, missile program, technological components for the army, including robotic systems - Zelensky said.

According to the President, Ukraine is working on larger purchases and larger production scales.

"I am grateful to all partners who help us," the Head of State summarized.

