Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Defense cooperation and investment in Ukrainian arms production: Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Foreign Minister

Defense cooperation and investment in Ukrainian arms production: Zelenskyy meets with Dutch Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 62587 views

Zelenskyy meets with the Dutch Foreign Minister to discuss defense cooperation and investment in arms production. The Netherlands reaffirmed its continued support for Ukraine and its work on new sanctions against Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp discussed defense cooperation between the two countries and investments in Ukrainian arms production. This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President, according to UNN.

Details

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the support of Ukraine and continuous assistance to Ukrainian soldiers from the Netherlands.

We are grateful for your air defense systems, first of all. I think you feel that it really helps Ukrainians a lot, especially the Petriots and other systems. It is very important. Thank you for the last package,

- Zelensky said.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between Ukrainian and Dutch defense companies and outlined promising areas. It was noted that a just peace for Ukraine and the whole of Europe can be achieved primarily through a strong position of our country at the front. This is the only way to put pressure on Russia and force it to peace.

Veldkamp stated that Ukraine and the Netherlands share a common goal - peace, security and stability in Europe. He assured that his country's position in support of Ukraine remains unchanged.

We believe in the principle of “peace through strength,” and Ukraine should be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table. The Netherlands will remain a reliable partner of Ukraine

- emphasized the Foreign Minister.

He added that the Netherlands not only provides political and military support, but also helps with energy recovery. In addition, within the EU, the country continues to work on a new sanctions package to stop the Russian shadow fleet.

Recall

The Netherlands is providing 7 million euros for the UCAP aid package and 20 million euros for the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine. This is in addition to the total military support of €10.4 billion.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
european-unionEuropean Union
netherlandsNetherlands
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising