Ukraine's defense will be ensured: the government promises at least $5 billion for defense in 2026

Among the plans are the improvement of the construction of fortifications and defensive structures, electronic warfare and sky protection, as well as the unification of AOZ and DOT and the provision of procurement for the needs of the Ukrainian army.

The presentation of the priority aspects of government policy for the next year primarily mentions defense and security.

THE MILITARY HAS EVERYTHING TO PROTECT THE COUNTRY - this wording is stated in one of the very first lines of the Action Plan.

The following components of the very first strategic priority for Ukraine have been announced:

full front supply;

development of its own defense industry;

cooperation with partners and new financial mechanisms.

It is separately noted:

Minimum $5 billion from partners for the development of the defense industry in 2025, - the government plan states.

Also:

financing until 2026 (+concept of NATO contribution at 5%);

50% of procurement for military needs is covered by domestic production;

we combine AOZ and DOT;

we increase decentralized procurement;

And the government also promises to introduce a register of arms and equipment manufacturers.

It also mentions the signing of the US-Ukraine Mega Deal & Drone Deal.

Fortifications for defense and electronic warfare means are mentioned.

Development of a unified policy for the construction of fortifications and defensive structures.

Development of electronic warfare and sky protection policy - the document reports plans in the field of defense and security for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine presented the Draft Action Program for 2026, which includes 12 strategic goals. Among the key priorities are defense, European integration, and anti-corruption.