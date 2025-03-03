Ukraine's bonds plummet after Zelenskiy-Trump dispute
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's international bonds fell in price after the dispute between Trump and Zelenskiy. Securities maturing in 2035 hit a 4-week low, falling to 61.688 cents per dollar.
Following the dispute between Trump and Zelensky, Ukraine's international bonds fell in value. This drop reflects investor anxiety over the political situation and the uncertainty of support for Ukraine. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to Reuters, bonds maturing in 2035 fell by 3.632 cents to 61.688 cents per dollar, the lowest in four weeks.
This drop is particularly noticeable in the context of Ukrainian bonds, whose payments are tied to the country's GDP. They also came under pressure, falling by more than 2 cents and trading just above 80 cents.
This decline comes amid constant geopolitical fluctuations that are actively affecting the Ukrainian stock market. The reason is that uncertainty about the Donald Trump administration's support for Ukraine, as well as the situation on the international stage, particularly in the context of the war in Ukraine, are of great concern to investors.
Recall
