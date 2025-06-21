Ukraine won its first medals at the European Rowing and Canoeing Championships

In the morning session of the first day of the European Championship finals in the Czech city of Račice, Czech Republic, Ukrainian rowers ascended the podium three times. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Our medalists at the 2025 ECA Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe European Championships:

"silver": Liudmyla Luzan (canoe-single, 200 m, 45.658);

"bronze": Andrii Rybachok (canoe-single, 200 m, 38.544);

"bronze": Mykola Synyuk (paracanoe KL2, 200 m, 42.636).

As a reminder

The Ukrainian junior national team won three gold medals on the first day of the World Underwater Sports Championship, held in the Greek city of Chios. Yelyzaveta Hrechikhina, Veronika Vorobyova, and the team in the 4x100 relay became champions.