Ukraine will work to obtain security guarantees from Turkey

The Ukrainian side will work to obtain security guarantees from Turkey. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference, reports UNN.

The main thing is whether Turkey is ready to provide security guarantees for Ukraine. We will work on this, I see a positive in this. It is important for us, because Ukraine and Turkey have the strongest army in Europe. Therefore, it is important for us to maintain our ties - said Zelenskyy.

Addition

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that for a just peace to come, the countries considered strong must demonstrate their commitment to peace. Turkey wants peace to come as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine, Europe, and Turkey should be involved in the discussions and development of the necessary security guarantees together with the USA. It is crucial that any negotiations to end the war do not take place behind the backs of the key actors.