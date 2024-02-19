Ukraine will start using AI to diagnose tuberculosis

Three Ukrainian phthisiopulmonary centers - in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions - will diagnose tuberculosis using artificial intelligence. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The state-of-the-art equipment has already been installed, and doctors have been trained to use the systems in diagnosing patients. Artificial intelligence conducts automatic analysis by reading X-rays and displays areas of potential pathology in the form of a lung heat map, which allows to identify the smallest areas of damage - the Ministry of Health summarized.

It is noted that Lviv and Sumy regions received equipment as part of projects of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Instead, Ivano-Frankivsk region received artificial intelligence from a Japanese manufacturer as part of a trilateral agreement with the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ivano-Frankivsk Phthisiopulmonary Center.

Addendum

The Ministry of Health adds that Artificial intelligence for automated processing of diagnostic data is successfully used in more than 40 countries.

The agency also said that last month, 1 ,687 cases of tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine, of which 1 ,279 were new cases. In total, more than 12.5 thousand patients are receiving drug treatment.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine updated its national health care standards for tuberculosis in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022 recommendations.

They are aimed at improving the regulatory framework based on evidence-based medicine and WHO recommendations, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.