Ukraine will start using AI to diagnose tuberculosis

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 102433 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 112336 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154947 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 158480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 255153 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175076 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166129 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148449 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 228562 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113108 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 31688 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 36805 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 43131 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 40488 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 28690 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 255153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 228562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 214370 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239974 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 226543 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 102433 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 73495 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 79855 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113838 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114691 views
Actual
Ukraine will start using AI to diagnose tuberculosis

Ukraine will start using AI to diagnose tuberculosis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24717 views

Three Ukrainian phthisiopulmonology centers in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions will now use artificial intelligence to diagnose tuberculosis by automatically analyzing chest X-rays.

Three Ukrainian phthisiopulmonary centers - in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, and Sumy regions - will diagnose tuberculosis using artificial intelligence. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The state-of-the-art equipment has already been installed, and doctors have been trained to use the systems in diagnosing patients. Artificial intelligence conducts automatic analysis by reading X-rays and displays areas of potential pathology in the form of a lung heat map, which allows to identify the smallest areas of damage

- the Ministry of Health summarized.

It is noted that Lviv and Sumy regions received equipment as part of projects of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Instead, Ivano-Frankivsk region received artificial intelligence from a Japanese manufacturer as part of a trilateral agreement with the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ivano-Frankivsk Phthisiopulmonary Center. 

24.03.23, 12:30 • 588418 views

Addendum

The Ministry of Health adds that Artificial intelligence for automated processing of diagnostic data is successfully used in more than 40 countries. 

The agency also said that last month, 1 ,687 cases of tuberculosis were registered in Ukraine, of which 1 ,279 were new cases. In total, more than 12.5 thousand patients are receiving drug treatment.

Recall

Last year, Ukraine updated its national health care standards for tuberculosis in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) 2022 recommendations.

They are aimed at improving the regulatory framework based on evidence-based medicine and WHO recommendations, UNN reports citing the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

HealthTechnologies
ukraineUkraine
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk
lvivLviv
sumySums

Contact us about advertising