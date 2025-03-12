Ukraine will respond: Zelenskyy on strikes on Russia
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that the drone attacks are retaliation for Russian strikes on Ukraine, particularly on Kryvyi Rih. He emphasized that Ukraine will respond to any aggression.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the involvement of long-range drones is a fair response to what Russia is doing to Ukraine, reports UNN.
This is a response to what Russia is doing to us. Today, for example, strikes were carried out not only on Kryvyi Rih, but I will give the example of Kryvyi Rih, because there is an exclusively humanitarian aspect here. Today, strikes were carried out on a hotel. The press secretary is also from Kryvyi Rih. Today they spoke with him and he says that there are no hotels left in Kryvyi Rih. That is, this says something, it is not an accident. Ballistic strikes were carried out, and not just one strike. Again, not an accident. What do you think, after this strike, will Ukrainian troops respond? The answer is clear. This is not a demonstration of force
He emphasized that for any strike "you will always receive a response from a country like Ukraine".
"We didn't start anything. They started the war. With yesterday's decisions, we demonstrated that we want to bring closer, we want to end this war. But to kill our people and not receive an answer for it, that won't happen," Zelenskyy added.
Reminder
Ukraine has expressed its readiness to accept the American proposal for a 30-day ceasefire regime on the condition that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously implements it.