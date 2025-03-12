Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: 14 wounded, including women in serious condition
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the morning missile attack in Kryvyi Rih, 14 people were injured, including 9 women. 9 people are in hospitals, four in serious condition.
In Kryvyi Rih, 14 people were injured in a Russian missile attack, including 9 women, 9 people are in hospitals, four are in serious condition, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN writes.
The number of people injured in the morning missile attack has now risen to 14, including 9 women
According to him, 9 people are in hospitals, including four in serious condition (including two women aged 79 and 46) and one man aged 58 in critical condition. "Doctors are doing everything possible," he stressed.
