Ukraine will receive 400,000 euros for research into the damage to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter after the UAV attack
Kyiv • UNN
The International Cooperation Fund for Chernobyl will allocate funds for an expert assessment of the damage to the New Safe Confinement Arch. The study will be conducted after a Russian drone struck the protective shell on February 14.
The International Cooperation Fund for Chernobyl will allocate 400 thousand euros for research on the damage to the New Safe Confinement Arch, which is located above the destroyed reactor of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. This was reported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Svitlana Hrynchuk, writes UNN.
This is the first step in our cooperation with partners regarding the restoration of the New Safe Confinement Arch's functionality after the Russian attack on February 14. The funds will be directed towards an expert assessment of the consequences of the Russian UAV hitting the protective shell of the Arch.
The Minister also noted that during the meeting, the preliminary results of the damage assessment and further steps for restoring the functionality of the New Safe Confinement Arch were discussed.
Today, the main goal is to conduct a quality analysis and unite our donors for further development. Restoring the functionality of the confinement is a huge challenge. There is a possibility that addressing the consequences of Russian aggression will require more funds than are currently available in the International Cooperation Fund for Chernobyl.
On the night of February 14, a Russian strike drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of the 4th unit of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant. The radiation background did not increase.