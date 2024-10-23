Ukraine will re-check the criticality of enterprises eligible for employee reservation
Kyiv • UNN
The government has adopted a resolution to re-check the criticality of enterprises that are entitled to reservation of their employees. Based on the results of the inspection, a decision will be made on compliance or non-compliance with the criteria.
The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a resolution according to which Ukraine will re-check the criticality of enterprises that have the right to book their employees. This is reported by UNN with reference to Resolution No. 1204 of October 22.
Details
According to the document, the Cabinet of Ministers has decided that the body that made the decision to identify an enterprise, institution or organization as critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period, if necessary, conducts a compliance check.
Based on the results of the inspection, the authority makes one of the following decisions:
- on the non-compliance of an enterprise, institution, or organization with the criteria, and also cancels their status;
- on the compliance of an enterprise, institution, or organization with the criteria.
Recall
Earlier, the media reported that the Cabinet of Ministers plans to make changes to the reservation of employees from the draft. It is planned to cancel unreasonable deferrals and suspend the powers of some bodies to identify critical enterprises.
Currently, the service of reserving employees from mobilization in Diia is temporarily closed. An audit of the booked employees will be conducted until November 15, after which the service is expected to resume.