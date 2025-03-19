Ukraine will prepare a list of objects that the Russian Federation should not attack - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy announced a list of critical Russian objects that cannot be shelled. If Russia stops attacks on energy, Ukraine will stop retaliatory strikes.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that our state has a list of critical objects that Russia should not shell if it wants to avoid strikes on targets on its own territory. The head of state indicated that this list will be handed over to our state's partners, reports UNN correspondent.
There will be a list of civilian objects, energy facilities, infrastructure facilities. We will definitely prepare this list and hand it over to our partners
The President added that if Russia stops its attacks against Ukrainian energy and infrastructure, our state will stop retaliating.
Addition
Zelenskyy stated that it would be critically dangerous for Ukraine if the United States refused to support and terminated its strategic partnership with Ukraine.
The President also stated that a partial ceasefire and the safety of navigation will be discussed at the next meeting in Saudi Arabia.