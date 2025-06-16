$41.450.04
Ukraine will not exchange Russian prisoners of war for kidnapped Ukrainian children - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia offered to exchange Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war. Ukraine will involve other countries in the return of children.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russians offered to exchange Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war. This is madness and Ukraine will involve many countries to return its children through diplomatic means, Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Vienna, reports UNN.

Details

Regarding children, we have an initiative. They are not prisoners of war, we do not exchange them for anything. This is absolutely unfair. And to be honest, it's madness. By the way, the Russians offered - we give them soldiers, and they give us children. This is beyond understanding and beyond international law

- Zelenskyy stressed.

The head of state added that the process of returning children is very difficult, so Ukraine involves many countries in this process.

Children need to be returned, and this requires the art of diplomacy and high-level relations of a leader or a state. Therefore, we involve many countries, many proactive people who, little by little, will return thousands of stolen children home, to their families, to their loved ones

- the president said.

Zelenskyy also thanked the President and Government of Austria for their assistance in returning Ukrainian children home.

I thank once again the President, the Government and the entire team in Austria for joining the relevant initiatives

- the head of state summarized.

Addition

During a press conference in Vienna, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has done everything necessary in the context of negotiations on membership in the EU. Now it is important for the European Union to be able to demonstrate its ability to fulfill its promises.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Vienna
Austria
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
