Ukraine will not be able to have reliable security guarantees without the United States - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine will not be able to have reliable security guarantees without the United States, as well as without the presence of American troops in a peacekeeping mission. Zelensky told reporters at the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that without the United States, there can be no reliable security guarantees. He shared a story about how one of his discussions with American representatives unfolded.

According to him, the interlocutor said: “I don't think we are ready for a presence on Ukrainian soil,” to which the President replied: “What about the ships in the water?”

“So we have to work on it, but I think it's very important. If we are talking about security guarantees and troops, it should come from this unity of the United States and European partners. We have an understanding of the number, I will not name it, if possible, the number of such troops,” Zelensky added.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that European leaders have “gone away” to think about the idea of providing Ukraine with a 1.5 million-strong armyuntil Ukraine is in NATO.