Ukraine will need 5-7 years to bring its energy grid to proper condition - Energy Research Center

It will take 5-7 years to bring Ukraine's energy grid to a state where only serious natural phenomena could cause outages. Currently, the situation remains quite difficult, especially in frontline regions, said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

He added that Ukraine's energy system is in a difficult state, not to mention the situation in the frontline regions.

Interruptions in supply are quite likely now. The distribution energy grid itself is quite fragile. A lot is not in very good condition, a lot has been restored "on the fly," and this is without delving into the analysis of frontline regions, where the situation is generally very sad, unfortunately. - explained Oleksandr Kharchenko.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to moderate temperatures and the efficiency of solar power plants. 35 settlements in four regions are without power due to bad weather, and restoration work is ongoing.