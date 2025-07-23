$41.770.05
48.870.07
ukenru
Погода
+27°
4m/s
42%
746mm
Ukraine will need 5-7 years to bring its energy grid to proper condition - Energy Research Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2618 views

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, stated that Ukraine will need 5-7 years after the war to fully restore its energy grid. Currently, the situation remains difficult, especially in frontline regions.

Ukraine will need 5-7 years to bring its energy grid to proper condition - Energy Research Center

It will take 5-7 years to bring Ukraine's energy grid to a state where only serious natural phenomena could cause outages. Currently, the situation remains quite difficult, especially in frontline regions, said Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, during a briefing, writes UNN.

With the current state of the grid, it will take us 5-7 years after the war to bring everything to such an order that only some powerful natural events can lead to power outages.

- Kharchenko said.

He added that Ukraine's energy system is in a difficult state, not to mention the situation in the frontline regions.

Interruptions in supply are quite likely now. The distribution energy grid itself is quite fragile. A lot is not in very good condition, a lot has been restored "on the fly," and this is without delving into the analysis of frontline regions, where the situation is generally very sad, unfortunately.

- explained Oleksandr Kharchenko.

Addition

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to moderate temperatures and the efficiency of solar power plants. 35 settlements in four regions are without power due to bad weather, and restoration work is ongoing.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyTechnologies
Ukraine
Tesla
