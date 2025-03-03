Ukraine will demand approval of IAEA rotation at ZNPP
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Energy of Ukraine sent a letter to the IAEA Director General regarding the inadmissibility of rotating experts without Ukraine's approval. Halushchenko emphasized the need to conduct rotations through the territories controlled by Ukraine.
The rotation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is impossible without the consent of the Ukrainian authorities, as it violates the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
This is stated by the Ministry of Energy with reference to a letter from the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko to the IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, UNN reports.
The letter states that Russia deliberately created artificial barriers to the proper rotation of IAEA experts and detained international experts on the territory of ZNPP for more than 80 days, subjecting them to unprecedented physiological pressure in the face of high military threats.
Ukraine reiterates its firm position that any rotation of IAEA experts to ZNPP should be in full compliance with international law and exclusively via routes agreed with the Ukrainian authorities, through territories under full control of Ukraine
He noted that due to the rotation, which was not agreed with Ukraine, there is no accurate information about who exactly represents the Agency at the ZNPP, and he considers this situation to be absolutely unacceptable.
Galushchenko called on the Agency's management to take urgent measures to remedy the situation and ensure that the IAEA's future activities comply with international law, UN General Assembly resolutions and the basic principles of the Agency's mandate.
Recall
On March 2, a new IAEA monitoring mission arrived at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhya NPP with three specialists . According to information, the rotation of observers was postponed for almost a month due to difficulties in organizing the safe passage of the team, which arose due to active hostilities in the vicinity of the station.