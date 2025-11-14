Ukraine will be hit by a wave of sharp weather changes: forecaster Didenko warns of rain, wind and cold snap

Ukrainians can expect contrasting and changeable weather in the coming days – from rain and wind to a sharp cold snap as early as Sunday. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in her forecast on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, an atmospheric front will visit Ukraine, which will cause light rains in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. The rest of Ukraine will have no significant precipitation tomorrow. – Didenko noted.

According to her, on Friday, the daytime temperature will range from +8 to +12°, in the south and southwest – up to +14°. At the same time, in the west and north, a cold snap is expected – only +5…+8°.

In the capital, the forecaster predicts about +10° and possible light rain in the evening: "In the first half of the day, a gusty south-westerly wind."

Cyclones over Europe

The most noticeable change will come on Sunday – most regions, except the southern ones, will cool down to +3…+8°. On Monday, the temperature will rise slightly again, but already on November 19-20, the west, north, and part of the center will experience a significant cold snap.

Didenko adds that November demonstrates typical autumn variability.

The weather will be 'topsy-turvy', everything as it is at this seasonal time. A beautiful Christmas will certainly come and, as always, bring new life and faith that life, light and beauty will certainly be with us. – the forecaster summarized.

