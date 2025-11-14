$42.060.03
03:03 PM
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Ukraine will be hit by a wave of sharp weather changes: forecaster Didenko warns of rain, wind and cold snap

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Ukrainians can expect contrasting and changeable weather in the coming days. Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts rain, wind and a sharp cold snap as early as Sunday.

Ukraine will be hit by a wave of sharp weather changes: forecaster Didenko warns of rain, wind and cold snap

Ukrainians can expect contrasting and changeable weather in the coming days – from rain and wind to a sharp cold snap as early as Sunday. This was reported by forecaster Natalka Didenko in her forecast on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, an atmospheric front will visit Ukraine, which will cause light rains in Volyn, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy regions. The rest of Ukraine will have no significant precipitation tomorrow.

– Didenko noted.

According to her, on Friday, the daytime temperature will range from +8 to +12°, in the south and southwest – up to +14°. At the same time, in the west and north, a cold snap is expected – only +5…+8°.

Ukraine expects variable cloudiness and warming up to +13° - Hydrometeorological Center14.11.25, 06:59 • 2776 views

In the capital, the forecaster predicts about +10° and possible light rain in the evening: "In the first half of the day, a gusty south-westerly wind."

Cyclones over Europe
Cyclones over Europe

The most noticeable change will come on Sunday – most regions, except the southern ones, will cool down to +3…+8°. On Monday, the temperature will rise slightly again, but already on November 19-20, the west, north, and part of the center will experience a significant cold snap.

Didenko adds that November demonstrates typical autumn variability.

The weather will be 'topsy-turvy', everything as it is at this seasonal time. A beautiful Christmas will certainly come and, as always, bring new life and faith that life, light and beauty will certainly be with us.

– the forecaster summarized.

Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitions10.11.25, 15:36 • 129600 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv