Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescued
November 13, 09:46 PM • 35560 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 75980 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
November 13, 04:42 PM • 79126 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 159754 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?
November 13, 02:39 PM • 86816 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
November 13, 11:45 AM • 82027 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 152282 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 46601 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 40118 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 59209 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 59324 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 48918 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 87089 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 86593 views
Ukraine expects variable cloudiness and warming up to +13° - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

On November 14, variable cloudiness without precipitation is forecast in Ukraine, with temperatures rising to +8-13°. In the morning, fogs are expected in the southern part, in Prykarpattia and most central regions.

Ukraine expects variable cloudiness and warming up to +13° - Hydrometeorological Center

On Friday, November 14, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the territory of Ukraine will be outside the attention of atmospheric fronts, and the weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field.

Thus, according to meteorologists, a noticeably warmer air mass will begin to arrive from the southwest and west, and air humidity will remain high, which will contribute to the formation of fogs in the morning in the southern part, in Prykarpattia and most central regions.

Regarding the temperature regime, we expect a temperature increase of +8..13° during the day.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is 9-11°.

International Day against Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property, World Diabetes Day: what is celebrated on November 1414.11.25, 06:30 • 1042 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine