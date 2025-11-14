Ukraine expects variable cloudiness and warming up to +13° - Hydrometeorological Center

On Friday, November 14, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, the territory of Ukraine will be outside the attention of atmospheric fronts, and the weather without precipitation will be formed by a high-pressure field.

Thus, according to meteorologists, a noticeably warmer air mass will begin to arrive from the southwest and west, and air humidity will remain high, which will contribute to the formation of fogs in the morning in the southern part, in Prykarpattia and most central regions.

Regarding the temperature regime, we expect a temperature increase of +8..13° during the day. - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Friday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature is 9-11°.

