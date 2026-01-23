Ukraine vs. Lithuania: where and when to watch the Euro 2026 futsal match

$43.170.01
50.520.15
ukenru
03:12 PM • 7544 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 9478 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
12:59 PM • 11559 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 18976 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 42363 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 20285 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 23331 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 31912 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69690 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 34675 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.6m/s
86%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Prosecutor General Kravchenko: 214 criminal proceedings opened after inspections of boarding schools and orphanages, 94 children rescuedVideoJanuary 23, 08:40 AM • 5014 views
Adjusted strikes on Kyiv and spied on the Defense Forces: SBU detained an agent of Russian special servicesPhotoJanuary 23, 08:47 AM • 7434 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possibleJanuary 23, 09:20 AM • 40835 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16614 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 16278 views
Publications
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?03:12 PM • 7544 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 42363 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 69690 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 66085 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 68718 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Rustem Umerov
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 16314 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 16649 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 35217 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 50706 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 45511 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
SWIFT

Ukraine vs. Lithuania: where and when to watch the Euro 2026 futsal match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The Ukrainian national futsal team will play against Lithuania on January 25 at 17:00 at the Žalgiris Arena in Kaunas. The Euro 2026 match will be broadcast on MEGOGO.

Ukraine vs. Lithuania: where and when to watch the Euro 2026 futsal match

On January 25, the Ukrainian national futsal team will play against the Lithuanian team as part of the European Championship 2026. The game promises to be exciting, as both teams need to score points. The match will take place at the "Žalgiris Arena" in Kaunas, reports UNN.

Where and when to watch

The match will be broadcast on the MEGOGO online service, the game starts at 5:00 PM Kyiv time.

It is worth noting that it is vitally important for Ukrainians to defeat Lithuania, as Oleksandr Kosenko's team lost to the Armenians in the first match (1:2) and are now in a difficult position in the group. The Lithuanians, in turn, played their first game in Euro 2026 against the Czech Republic, with whom they drew (3:3). We should add that the two best teams from this quartet will continue their journey in the tournament.

Ukraine's futsal team lost to Armenians in the first round of Euro 202622.01.26, 19:14 • 2730 views

As for the bookmakers' forecast, it should be noted that Ukraine is the undisputed leader of this confrontation. Basically, professional forecasters give 1.2 –1.3. A draw is the least likely outcome of the game. The triumph of the Lithuanians, according to various calculations, reaches a coefficient of 5.

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Kaunas
Armenia
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Ukraine