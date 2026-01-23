Ukraine vs. Lithuania: where and when to watch the Euro 2026 futsal match

On January 25, the Ukrainian national futsal team will play against the Lithuanian team as part of the European Championship 2026. The game promises to be exciting, as both teams need to score points. The match will take place at the "Žalgiris Arena" in Kaunas, reports UNN.

Where and when to watch

The match will be broadcast on the MEGOGO online service, the game starts at 5:00 PM Kyiv time.

It is worth noting that it is vitally important for Ukrainians to defeat Lithuania, as Oleksandr Kosenko's team lost to the Armenians in the first match (1:2) and are now in a difficult position in the group. The Lithuanians, in turn, played their first game in Euro 2026 against the Czech Republic, with whom they drew (3:3). We should add that the two best teams from this quartet will continue their journey in the tournament.

As for the bookmakers' forecast, it should be noted that Ukraine is the undisputed leader of this confrontation. Basically, professional forecasters give 1.2 –1.3. A draw is the least likely outcome of the game. The triumph of the Lithuanians, according to various calculations, reaches a coefficient of 5.