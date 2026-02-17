Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva scheduled for afternoon - CNN
Kyiv • UNN
Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place today in Geneva. The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva on Monday to discuss security and humanitarian issues.
Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled for the afternoon in Geneva, CNN reports, citing a source, writes UNN
Witkoff and Kushner will participate in trilateral talks aimed at resolving Russia's war in Ukraine in the afternoon
The Ukrainian delegation, as stated, arrived in Geneva on Monday. Ukraine's chief negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, said in a social media post that his delegation expects "constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues."
