Two months in custody or record bail - what will the SAPO petition for in the case of the former Minister of EnergyPhoto
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva scheduled for afternoon - CNN

Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia will take place today in Geneva. The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Geneva on Monday to discuss security and humanitarian issues.

Ukraine-US-Russia talks in Geneva scheduled for afternoon - CNN

Trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia are scheduled for the afternoon in Geneva, CNN reports, citing a source, writes UNN

Witkoff and Kushner will participate in trilateral talks aimed at resolving Russia's war in Ukraine in the afternoon

- a US official told CNN.

The Ukrainian delegation, as stated, arrived in Geneva on Monday. Ukraine's chief negotiator, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, said in a social media post that his delegation expects "constructive work and substantive meetings on security and humanitarian issues."

Julia Shramko

