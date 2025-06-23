Ukraine handed over to the Russians three bodies of invaders who had arrived on its territory, along with the bodies of fallen defenders
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine has returned three bodies of Russian servicemen to Russia. These bodies were handed over to Ukraine by the Russian side along with the bodies of fallen Ukrainian defenders and identified by the Ukrainian side.
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, announced that our state has returned to Russia three bodies of Russian invaders, which were handed over to Ukraine along with the bodies of fallen heroes. Klymenko made this statement at a briefing, UNN reports.
Details
Three bodies were handed over to the Russians, there was a complete match for them
The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the bodies of the invaders are handed over to the Russian side only after a one-hundred-percent confirmation of the match. Until then, they remain on the territory of Ukraine.
Reminder
Klymenko reported that during the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, Russian invaders place the bodies of their own military, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, together with them.
Cynicism without limits: Russia is turning the repatriation of bodies of the fallen into an instrument of manipulation and pressure. The enemy deliberately complicates our identification, creates chaos, mixes the bodies of Russian military with the bodies of Ukrainians. Yes, we have facts. We have established the names of these soldiers and officers unnecessary to the "Motherland"