Ukraine handed over to the Russians three bodies of invaders who had arrived on its territory, along with the bodies of fallen defenders

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, announced that our state has returned to Russia three bodies of Russian invaders, which were handed over to Ukraine along with the bodies of fallen heroes. Klymenko made this statement at a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Three bodies were handed over to the Russians, there was a complete match for them - Klymenko said.

The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that the bodies of the invaders are handed over to the Russian side only after a one-hundred-percent confirmation of the match. Until then, they remain on the territory of Ukraine.

Reminder

Klymenko reported that during the return of the bodies of fallen Ukrainian heroes, Russian invaders place the bodies of their own military, eliminated by the Defense Forces of Ukraine, together with them.