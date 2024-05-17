Ukraine to present its literary program at the International Book Fair in Poland

Ukraine will participate in the International Book Fair in Warsaw with a stand and a literary program. The stand will feature 20 Ukrainian publishers and Ukrainian Puzzles. This was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is preparing to participate in the International Book Fair in Warsaw, which will take place from May 23 to 26 at the Palace of Culture and Science. The slogan of Ukraine's participation will be "The Fragility of Existence" to draw attention to important topics of our time.

The national stand of Ukraine will be a place where visitors will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the works of 20 publishers and products of the Kharkiv-based Ukrainian Puzzles printing house.

The Ukrainian literary program promises to be rich and interesting. The event will take place in two locations: Sala Kijów and Forum w Sali Mikołajskiej. The program will feature well-known writers and poets, including Svitlana Taratorina, Radek Rak, Yaryna Tsymbal, Marcin Gaczkowski, Halyna Tkachuk, Katarzyna Ryrych, Maciej Piotrowski, and Yuriy Vynnychuk.

Add

Last year, the International Book Fair in Warsaw attracted about 100,000 visitors and was a meeting place for 1000 authors, translators and illustrators from all over the world. This year, Italy is the guest of honor at the event, which promises to further enrich the atmosphere and content of the event.

Ukrainian stand with 8 publishers to open at London Book Fair