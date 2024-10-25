Ukraine to extend four-year program with the EU Ukraine Facility
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is continuing to implement the four-year EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program with the EU. Shmyhal also confirmed continued cooperation with the IMF and insisted on the confiscation of Russian assets.
Ukraine continues to implement financial programs with the EU and international partners, including the four-year EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility program and cooperation with the IMF.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting, UNN reports.
We are also continuing our four-year EUR 50 billion program with the EU under the Ukraine Facility. We are continuing our program with the IMF. We continue joint financial, economic, energy and other projects with our allies
According to him, this is an interim result, because Ukraine will continue to insist on the full confiscation of all Russian frozen funds.
Russia has destroyed hundreds of our cities and villages, caused hundreds of billions of dollars worth of damage to Ukraine, and must pay for it. War criminals must be brought to justice. Russian money must be fully confiscated to rebuild our country
Recall
On October 23, the International Monetary Fund disbursed $1.1 billion to Ukraine after the fifth review of the EFF program.