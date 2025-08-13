$41.430.02
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to establish responsibility for violating the curfew
04:57 PM • 14134 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
03:45 PM • 23140 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 26517 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 31813 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
August 13, 12:02 PM • 69521 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
August 13, 10:06 AM • 72776 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 137800 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 63467 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 115112 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting liberated soldiers - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

The Minister of Defense met with servicemen released from captivity, discussing their problems. They agreed to create a "roadmap" for supporting the soldiers.

Ukraine to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting liberated soldiers - Shmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal met with servicemen released from captivity. They discussed a wide range of issues faced by military personnel after their return and agreed to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting released soldiers. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We met with servicemen released from captivity. It was an open and constructive dialogue aimed at identifying priorities for the successful reintegration of our warriors. We discussed a wide range of issues faced by military personnel after their return: from medical examinations to the creation of separate units that would deal with these issues. All constructive proposals have been taken into consideration 

- Shmyhal reported.

PACE: 95% of Ukrainian prisoners of war are subjected to torture - resolution25.06.25, 00:34 • 3013 views

He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is already working on systemic changes, and also that a draft law has already been processed in parliament that will significantly improve the reintegration system, in particular, it concerns the legislative consolidation of the right to a 90-day leave.

We agreed to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting released soldiers. We must strengthen the protection and support of our soldiers who have returned from captivity. Their dignity and full recovery are our priority 

- Shmyhal added.

Ombudsman's Office received over 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets02.07.25, 15:12 • 1083 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal