Ukraine to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting liberated soldiers - Shmyhal

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal met with servicemen released from captivity. They discussed a wide range of issues faced by military personnel after their return and agreed to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting released soldiers. Shmyhal wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

We met with servicemen released from captivity. It was an open and constructive dialogue aimed at identifying priorities for the successful reintegration of our warriors. We discussed a wide range of issues faced by military personnel after their return: from medical examinations to the creation of separate units that would deal with these issues. All constructive proposals have been taken into consideration - Shmyhal reported.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is already working on systemic changes, and also that a draft law has already been processed in parliament that will significantly improve the reintegration system, in particular, it concerns the legislative consolidation of the right to a 90-day leave.

We agreed to create an effective "roadmap" for supporting released soldiers. We must strengthen the protection and support of our soldiers who have returned from captivity. Their dignity and full recovery are our priority - Shmyhal added.

