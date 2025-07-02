Ombudsman's Office received over 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets

Over three years, the Ombudsman's Office received more than 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons. This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Over these three years, we have received more than 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons. We have held more than 300 meetings, attended by tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens; we didn't even count them. The largest meeting took place this year, attended by more than 1,300 families of prisoners of war and missing persons. - Lubinets explained.

The Ombudsman noted that all efforts are being made to ensure that partners not only witness the process but also participate in it.

Honestly, we are doing everything so that our international partners somehow not only are aware of this situation but also directly participate in it. When my Turkish colleague physically arrived in Ukraine, we held a meeting with the families of prisoners of war. We handed over lists through the Turkish side, and we see that this can also work. - the human rights defender emphasized.

The Ombudsman's Office also evacuates citizens who wish to move to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory.

In this direction, we are evacuating our citizens from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a direction we launched this year. We started receiving a significant number of appeals from Ukrainian citizens who are physically in the temporarily occupied territories, asking for help to leave this territory. - Lubinets added.

Addition

Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA fund, 1378 Ukrainian children deported by Russians have been returned home. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that up to 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation.