Ombudsman's Office received over 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets

Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 9440 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
09:18 AM • 17535 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 34102 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
08:15 AM • 55733 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
07:10 AM • 37632 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 45050 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77713 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
July 2, 05:19 AM • 55046 views
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 58622 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 105605 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 77713 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 100240 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 111058 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 127351 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 178482 views
Ombudsman's Office received over 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 111 views

Over three years, the Ombudsman's Office has received more than 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported over 300 meetings and efforts to engage international partners.

Ombudsman's Office received over 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons - Lubinets

Over three years, the Ombudsman's Office received more than 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons. This was stated by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets during a press conference, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Over these three years, we have received more than 71,000 appeals from families of prisoners of war and missing persons. We have held more than 300 meetings, attended by tens of thousands of Ukrainian citizens; we didn't even count them. The largest meeting took place this year, attended by more than 1,300 families of prisoners of war and missing persons.

- Lubinets explained.

The Ombudsman noted that all efforts are being made to ensure that partners not only witness the process but also participate in it.

Honestly, we are doing everything so that our international partners somehow not only are aware of this situation but also directly participate in it. When my Turkish colleague physically arrived in Ukraine, we held a meeting with the families of prisoners of war. We handed over lists through the Turkish side, and we see that this can also work.

- the human rights defender emphasized.

The Ombudsman's Office also evacuates citizens who wish to move to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory.

In this direction, we are evacuating our citizens from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a direction we launched this year. We started receiving a significant number of appeals from Ukrainian citizens who are physically in the temporarily occupied territories, asking for help to leave this territory.

- Lubinets added.

Addition

Thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA fund, 1378 Ukrainian children deported by Russians have been returned home. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that up to 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
