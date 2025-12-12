Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 13 and 14

On Sunday, December 14, wet snow and snow, freezing rain, and black ice on the roads are expected in the north, west, central part of Ukraine, and in some places in Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The air temperature on Sunday is expected to be from 3 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, in the western regions +3+6 degrees. In most eastern regions, no significant precipitation is expected, while in the south, rain is expected, and in Zaporizhzhia region, wet snow.

Also, on Sunday, a gusty strong north-westerly wind is expected. At the same time, on Saturday, December 13, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine, but a cold snap is expected in most regions.

The wind will be gusty, strong, in the Left Bank of Ukraine. During the day, it is expected from 2 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, in the western regions +2+5 degrees.

In Kyiv tomorrow, December 13, no precipitation and even sunshine is possible. During the day, it will be around zero. On Sunday, December 14, in the capital, wet snow, freezing rain, black ice on the roads, air temperature 0+2 degrees. Both days will be windy - Didenko said.

In addition, black ice is expected on the roads, and the weather itself may negatively affect weather-sensitive people.

Recall

On Friday, December 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings.