Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 13 and 14

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 810 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 1660 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 7658 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 9024 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 14718 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 23978 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 36381 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 45580 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37503 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35978 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.4m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 19050 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 11994 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 18276 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 19413 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 4366 views
Publications
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 810 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 55299 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 59153 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 58827 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 69464 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 3840 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 37599 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 37517 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 42571 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 38966 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 13 and 14

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

Wet snow, freezing rain, and black ice on the roads are forecast for December 14 in Ukraine. Air temperatures will range from 3 degrees below zero to 6 degrees above zero, with strong north-westerly winds expected.

Ukraine to be covered by wet snow and black ice: weather forecast for December 13 and 14

On Sunday, December 14, wet snow and snow, freezing rain, and black ice on the roads are expected in the north, west, central part of Ukraine, and in some places in Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

The air temperature on Sunday is expected to be from 3 degrees below zero to 3 degrees above zero, in the western regions +3+6 degrees. In most eastern regions, no significant precipitation is expected, while in the south, rain is expected, and in Zaporizhzhia region, wet snow.

Also, on Sunday, a gusty strong north-westerly wind is expected. At the same time, on Saturday, December 13, there will be no precipitation in Ukraine, but a cold snap is expected in most regions.

The wind will be gusty, strong, in the Left Bank of Ukraine. During the day, it is expected from 2 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, in the western regions +2+5 degrees.

In Kyiv tomorrow, December 13, no precipitation and even sunshine is possible. During the day, it will be around zero. On Sunday, December 14, in the capital, wet snow, freezing rain, black ice on the roads, air temperature 0+2 degrees. Both days will be windy

- Didenko said.

In addition, black ice is expected on the roads, and the weather itself may negatively affect weather-sensitive people.

Recall

On Friday, December 12, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv